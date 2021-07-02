Medina police arrest suspect in string of sexual assaults

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– The Medina Police Department arrested a suspect accused of groping three female victims over a two-day period.

Rodney Church, 27, of Caldwell, was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition and was taken to the Medina County Jail. Police said additional charges are expected.

Rodney Church (Photo courtesy: Medina police)

Police said the suspect sexually assaulted a juvenile in the parking lot of the Walmart in Medina Township on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the same suspect groped a 16-year-old at the Target in Medina, according to police. About 30 minutes later, he groped a 28-year-old woman on Smith Road.

Investigators released photos of the suspect. Then on Friday afternoon, a resident reported seeing a man matching his description in the area of Public Square. Police said he was wearing the same hat from the assaults.