MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina Police Department is investigating a report of a missing person.

Police say 19-year-old Austin Estepp was last seen or heard from by his family on Monday, July 3.

Police said his family told them this is out of character for the teen and are concerned for his well-being.

Estepp was last seen leaving his job at Applebee’s and has failed to show up for work and other planned events since then police said.

Medina Police

If you have information on Austin’s whereabouts, please contact the Medina Police Department at 330-725-7777.