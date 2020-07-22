Medina Meadows nursing home throws car parade for residents

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Residents of one Medina nursing home were able to see friends and family with the help of a car parade today.

Medina Meadows Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation leadership hosted the parade as a way for residents to catch up with loved ones in a safe way, as even though nursing homes are now allowed to offer in-person outdoor visits, this facility still can not.

Part of the requirement for allowed visitations is that all staff must be tested by the Ohio National Guard, and Medina Meadows isn’t scheduled until July 31, leadership said.

In the meantime, they threw a parade, a staple of the coronavirus pandemic helping to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries and graduations in safety, yet style.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: