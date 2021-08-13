Watch: Medina High School grad ranks 3rd highest earner in ‘Jeopardy!’ history

This image provided by Jeopardy! Productions Inc. shows contestant Matt Amodio. Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame. The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with more than $500,000 in prize money. (Jeopardy! Productions Inc. via AP)

CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — Thanks to last night’s win in a 17-game winning streak, Medina High School graduate Matt Amodio now ranks as the third highest earner in the history of “Jeopardy!”

His correct answer to the question in a Final Jeopardy! Blockbuster Movies category earned him $12,000, adding to his 17-day total of $547,600.

As seen in the YouTube video below, the final round’s clue was about a movie based on a 1974 novel described as combining “An Enemy of the People” and “Moby Dick.”

Amodio answered correctly: “Jaws.”

Amid the ruckus over the new host of “Jeopardy!”, Amodio has methodically scooped up resounding victories and a place in the quiz show’s hall of fame.

The Yale University doctoral candidate in computer science had landed high on the list of all-time top “Jeopardy!” winners with his earnings.

Amodio won a number of games so decisively that they were runaways. He says his varied knowledge comes largely from being an avid reader.

He takes an analytic approach to the quiz show, always replying “What is ….?” to all questions and making big bets only if they won’t affect his playing another day.

Congratulations, Matt!