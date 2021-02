MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– The Medina Fire Department pulled about 10 turtles and tortoises from a smoke-filled shed.

It happened at Turtle World of Medina Wednesday afternoon.

The crew put out the fire and then worked to remove the animals. Firefighters used specially-designed masks to administer oxygen. According to the fire department, about half of the turtles did not make it.

(Photo courtesy: Medina fire)

(Photo courtesy: Medina fire)

(Photo courtesy: Medina fire)

(Photo courtesy: Medina fire)

(Photo courtesy: Medina fire)

The fire department said the shed was heated and one of the heating elements likely started the fire.