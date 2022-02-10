Medina fire crews rescue dog from kitchen sink

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – Early Wednesday morning, one-year-old Phoebe, a small Yorkie Mix, was a little dirty from being outdoors so her owner, Karen Kuenzel, decided to give her a bath.

Kuenzel says the entire process usually takes no more than a few minutes in the kitchen sink, but when she tried getting Phoebe out of the sink, the small dog started yelping so she knew something wasn’t right.

Home video shows Phoebe in the sink with one of her front paws hopelessly stuck in a small hole in the drain.

Medina dog rescued from sink

“We made the decision that Phoebe wasn’t coming out and so we called 911 and said it was not an emergency, but it was and how could we get help and they connected us with Medina fire rescue,” said Kuenzel.

Firefighters, including Fire Chief Larry Walters, responded.

“I hoped that we didn’t have to do too much damage to their sink to get him out and I think that was the first thought,” said Walters. “The dog’s foot was stuck in the drain and of course that leads to the pipe so you can’t really see and the guys did a really nice job. They just took the drain apart.”

Photos show that even though the part of the drain in which the dog’s paw was stuck could be separated from the pipe, it would not easily come off of Phoebe’s paw.

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

Medina dog rescued from sink

“Basically her paw was through a very small hole and it’s incredible that it even got through there, but bringing it back through was, at the very least, going to be painful and possible could require us to cut the metal and we didn’t want to try any of that,” said Walters.

The decision was made to take the dog to the Medina Veterinary Hospital.

“We got a call from the receptionist saying, ‘Medina Fire Department is on the phone, they have a dog stuck in the sink. Can they bring it up?'” said Rachel Bassett, a nurse at the clinic.

“We weren’t sure exactly what we were going to find when somebody said their dog’s foot was stuck in the sink. We weren’t sure what part of the sink they were going to bring with the dog, how big the dog was going to be,” said veterinarian Kelly Parker.

After Phoebe arrived with her entourage, the clinic staff said they took her back to an examining room and decided to sedate her to try to get the sink part off.

“Because she was so nervous and her toes are so small, she was curling so that’s what really made them stuck so once she was able to relax being sedated, they just popped right through,” said Bassett.

“If she had been in there much longer, it probably would have swollen, but they got her over here right away and so there wasn’t a lot of swelling and I was able to push them back through and they came right out,” said Parker.

Medina dog rescued from sink

Parker said Phoebe’s paw was x-rayed and it showed there were no injuries, so once the sedation wore off, she was returned to her family to go home.

“People often ask me over the last 30 years, what is the most interesting cases that you have seen and it would probably be in the top ten,” said Parker.