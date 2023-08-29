WADSWORTH, Ohio (WKBN) — A Medina County woman plans to share her top lottery prize with her mom and dad.

The million-dollar prize was won on the scratch-off game Billion.

The winner, only identified as Lisa, could have gotten an annuity of $50,000 for 20 years, but she chose the cash option of $500,000. After taxes, she will get $360,000.

Lisa bought the ticket with money she won at a local racino.

“You don’t ever expect to win, you dream of it, but never expect it to happen! It’s the surprise of a lifetime, and I’m excited for what I can do for others. It’s not about me, it’s about what I can do for others,” she said.

Lisa said she will first buy a new car for her dad since his vehicle is in the shop often, and she plans to use some money to help her mom. The rest will go into savings.

As of Tuesday afternoon, three top prizes were still available in the scratch-off game.