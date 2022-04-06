MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver that seriously injured a 59-year-old man.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. Monday in Medina County off of state Route 303 across from the Coppertop Golf Club. Security video captured the horrific crash.

“The victim was just doing some work in his driveway when he was hit by a white pickup truck,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the truck did not stop and left the scene.

The victim was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Santiago said he remains hospitalized.

“He has very serious injuries,” Santiago said. “We are grateful that this person is still alive, but there is a long road of recovery.”

Troopers are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-725-4921.