Medina County investigators looking into reports of suspect driving slowly by kids, taking pictures

MONTVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators in Medina County are investigating calls and social media posts about a suspicious vehicle whose driver reportedly takes pictures of children.

The Montville Police Department described the suspicious vehicle as a Black Dodge Challenger with a silver gas cap, Ohio license plates and damage to the back driver’s side bumper.

According to police, most of the concerned parents have said the vehicle will slow down when children are outside playing, block intersection and take pictures of the kids.

Montville Police said they’re working with neighboring law enforcement to investigate and “ensure that nefarious activity does not occur.”

Investigators encourage parents to keep an eye out for the vehicle, record suspicious activity on their phones and reach out to police.

To contact law enforcement in Granger, Guilford, Hinckley and Sharon townships, call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 330-725-6631.

To contact law enforcement in Medina or Montville townships, call the Medina dispatch center at 330-725-7777.

To contact law enforcement in Brunswick or Brunswick Hills Township, call the Brunswick dispatch center at 330-225-9111.