MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Daniels Rd. Friday around 2 a.m., according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

According to the victims, two unknown white men wearing ski masks and carrying weapons entered the home and demanded money.

The sheriff says one of the men hit a female resident in the head with a gun before fleeing the scene.

The suspect vehicle was last seen westbound on Mud Lake Rd., however, there is no description of the vehicle or the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 330-725-9116.