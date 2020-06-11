Medina County Fair to go on as planned this summer, board decides not to postpone until 2021

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina County Fair will go on as planned August 3-9.

The Board had originally voted to postpone it until 2021 due to state restrictions for the coronavirus. However, they took another vote on Wednesday to rescind that decision.

“Consideration was given to new “Responsible Restart Ohio — County Fairs guidelines.” The guidelines were revised on June 9th. Due to the revision, and removal of several previous mandates, the Board voted to proceed with the 2020 Medina County Fair,” they wrote in a press release.

Many on social media were happy to hear the news and thanked the Board.

“Am thrilled! I will be arriving from Virginia, as always, to attend my much beloved childhood Fair. This news made my day!” said one fair goer.

Some vendors were also excited and noted how difficult this year has been for them.

“On behalf of all the food concessionaires who have lost almost every fair contract this year, thank you to your board and the fair manager,” another wrote.

Click here for more information and updates about the fair.

See our list of events and activities that chose to cancel or postpone this summer.

Related Content Boy raises more than $11,000 for St. Jude by selling hog at Medina County Fair Video Video

Ohio lawmaker wants to ban sale and display of confederate memorabilia at county fairs Video Video

124th Annual Cuyahoga County Fair postponed over coronavirus concerns