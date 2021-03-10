Medina County Fair plans ‘Better than Ever’ return

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Medina County Fair Board has announced it is planning a full fair for August 2021.

They report the fair will be in compliance with whatever the coronavirus guidelines are in place.

Mark your calendars for August 2nd through 8th.

They’ll be celebrating the fair’s 175th anniversary this year since last year’s fair was canceled.

So far on the fair’s Facebook page, they’ve announced they’ve already booked “Cracker Jack the Clown” and “Extreme Illusions and Escapes.”

Check out the fair website for more details.