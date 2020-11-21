Medina County deputies identify man found unresponsive on side of road

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Medina County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found unresponsive on the side of a road.

According to a Facebook post, he was discovered early this morning in the 1600 block of Wolff Road. Deputies said he had no identification and was not dressed for the weather.

Deputies announced around noon that he has been identified and thanked those who helped.

