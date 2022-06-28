MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – A city council committee will consider a proposal issuing special permits to allow crossbow and longbow hunting of deer inside city limits.

“We have 50 to 60 or 55 deer per square mile, which we have 12 square miles in the city so that’s a lot of deer,” said Medina City Council President John Coyne III.

The hunting proposal is under review as the deer population continues to grow.

City records state the white-tailed deer population reached an unmanageable number and is causing financial hardship for both public and private property owners due to the destruction of plants, flowers and trees.

A solution under consideration is a nuisance abatement initiative to issue deer control permits to qualified archer applicants.

“For experienced hunters, it would probably be doable, but I could see from my perspective a deer doesn’t just drop down where it’s shot. It runs,” said Sam Stevenson, a hunter. “It would run on to other people’s properties. It could run onto a road. It could be a problem. It doesn’t just stay where it’s at.”

A location detailing where this type of hunting would be permitted if approved is still under review.

The Medina City Council president said a special legislation committee Tuesday will consider both lethal and non-lethal options to reduce the deer population.

“So now we’re discussing all the various methods. The committee has to make a determination of what’s best for Medina,” said Coyne. “Based upon what our situation currently is and what do other communities do.”

A final decision on the issue, if it reaches city council for a vote, could be decided before early September, according to the mayor.