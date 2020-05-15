1  of  4
Medina coffee shop workers shed tears after receiving $100 tip

Photo courtesy Cool Beans Cafe

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — A beautiful act of kindness was recently aimed at the employees of a popular coffee shop in Medina.

Someone ordered a wrap at Cool Beans Cafe on Medina Town Square and paid for it with a $100 bill. There was a note attached saying to keep the change and consider it a tip for the staff.

The owner says her crew was so touched, they cried happy tears.

This is actually the second $100 tip they have received recently. The owner says people have been amazing and she is so appreciative.

