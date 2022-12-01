MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — A Medina school bus driver was arrested for allegedly driving a bus while drunk with students onboard, according to a Medina police Facebook post.

Herbert Ferguson, is charged with one count of endangering children with other charges expected to follow, the post says.

Police say he allegedly failed a random alcohol test after a morning bus run.

He was immediately removed from driving duty, per district policy, and then resigned.

He was taken to Medina County Jail. There is no word on a court date.