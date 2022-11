(WJW) — A health scare has given a local nurse new awareness of what her patients are going through.

Nurse Helen Molly cared for patients as an assistant nurse manager at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, a profession she has been doing for over four decades.

She lost two family members to strokes and found herself rushed to the hospital after a pain in the back of her head quickly got worse. Her symptoms came out of nowhere.

Fox 8’s Kristi Capel has her story in the video above.