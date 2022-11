CLEVELAND (WJW) — A diagnosis at just 16 years old: cancer.

It was Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Before Dr. Marita Bauman would become the medical director of the bariatric and heartburn centers at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, she learned what it was like to be a patient.

She also learned something else very important – after what she said was an initial misdiagnosis: don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t be afraid to ask for a second opinion.

Kristi Capel has her story in the video above.