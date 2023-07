LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An overnight crash injured at least five people and shut down a roadway in Lake County for several hours on Tuesday.

FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported that just after 2 a.m. a medical helicopter was called to a two-vehicle accident along State Route 44, just south of State Route 84.

Officials say at least five people were injured in the crash that involved an SUV and a large van.

The roadway reopened at about 6 a.m.

There has been no word yet on what caused the crash.