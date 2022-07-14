*For previous coverage, watch above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner will announce findings from the autopsy of Jayland Walker Friday.

Dr. Lisa Kohler will discuss the findings and answer questions from the media at the closed event at 9:30 a.m. According to a press release, Kohler will not comment on any other part of the Walker investigation.

Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

Eight police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner previously reported. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

A curfew in the city remains in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew comes after several protests took place in the city following the release of officer-involved body camera video.

Walker was laid to rest Wednesday.