Medical examiner identifies homicide victim found near railroad tracks in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday released the name of the victim whose body was found dismembered last week.

The victim was identified as Benette R. Smith, 54, of Painesville.

Smith's body was found near railroad tracks in the area of Larchmont and Clermont roads in Cleveland on Feb. 19.

Firefighters responded to the scene after the report of a brush fire and discovered a dismembered burning body.

Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating.

