Medical examiner identifies cause of death of woman tortured in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed the identity of a body found last Tuesday is Alishah Pointer.

Alishah Pointer (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Division of the FBI)

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by multiple gunshots wounds.

Police confirm to the FOX 8 I-TEAM that several people took part in her murder.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a group of suspects lured Pointer out of her home last week, took her to several different locations, tortured and murdered her.  Her body was found last Tuesday in a burned out-house in East Cleveland.

She was 22-years-old.

The chief and Captain Kenneth Lundy said the suspects thought Pointer had information about a suspect involved in another crime that happened November 2 in Cleveland and they were trying to force her to talk.

Police are still looking for several suspects in her death. Multiple people have been arrested.

