Medical Examiner identifies body found in the Flats as missing Westlake man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the body pulled from the Cuyahoga River last week as a missing Westlake man.

Caleb Marple was last seen around midnight on May 18 at Barley House on West 6th Street. Police reported that he left his phone in an Uber.

Now the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the body found in the Cleveland Flats is Marple.

Investigators, along with friends and family, have searched for Marple ever since his reported disappearance.

The cause of death in not yet known. Marple was 39 years old.

