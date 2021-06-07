Medical examiner identifies 17-year-old who died after diving into an Independence quarry

** Video above shows previously aired coverage when this story was breaking Saturday **

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old who died after diving into a quarry at an old mine in Independence has been identified.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Yaveonn Nisean Lamar Anderson from Brook Park died on June 5 after his friends say he dove into the water and didn’t come back up.

Authorities originally told FOX 8, the boy was 16. The medical examiner now has clarified his age as 17 along with his identification.

Authorities responded to a call about a water rescue around 5 p.m. at the old haydite mine in the 8700 block of Stone Road.

Above, shows the quarry in Independence; photo taken May 2020

Firefighters say the rescue location was “very difficult and very steep with slopes upwards of 30 to 40 feet down to the water.”

They immediately activated the resources of their regional rescue team made up of 19 communities. When the response team arrived on scene they reportedly initiated a rescue operation but were unable to save the boy.

The mine was closed several years ago and was taken over by the West Creek Conservancy to try and return the area to its natural state, which includes allowing the spring to fill that particular area back up with water.

Officials remind citizens to stay away from areas that are marked, “No trespassing.”

“It is a terrible tragedy,” said Independence Chief of Police Michael Kilbane. “But it is totally avoidable. Please, stay away from places like this.”