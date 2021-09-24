Medical examiner: Frank Jackson’s grandson shot in head, torso

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Additional details about the shooting death of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson were released on Friday.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was killed Sunday at about 9 p.m. He was found on the ground outside a home Anita Kennedy Avenue, near East 70th Street and Kinsman Road.

He allegedly asked a woman to drop him off in the area. Moments after he got out of the car, he was shot and the suspect fled, according to police records.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Frank Q. Jackson suffered gunshot wounds to his head, torso and extremities, causing visceral, vascular, skeletal and soft tissue injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME. Reward money is available.

The mayor’s grandson had a criminal past. He was charged with felonious assault and failure to comply related to a Jan. 24 police chase in Parma. He also faced domestic violation accusations late last year.

In January 2020, Frank Q. Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation after pleading guilty to assault. Police said he punched and choked an 18-year-old woman before hitting her with a metal truck hitch.