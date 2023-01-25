AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County medical examiner and the Akron Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Akron Tuesday.

Akron police were called to Haynes Street after a report of a shooting around 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Summit County medical examiner.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim, 32-year-old Martel Tatum, was found with a gunshot wound and sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the middle of the road.

He was taken to Akron General Medical Center where he died from his injuries at 8:27 p.m., the press release said.

No further information was available.