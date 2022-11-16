CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dispensary will soon open its doors to patients of the Ohio Medical Marijuana Program in the South Flats neighborhood of Cleveland.

The Landing’s first Ohio dispensary will be located at 1978 West 3rd Street.

According to the parent company, Firelands Scientific, “patient education and compassion are the top priority for the Landing Dispensary.”

The dispensary staff undergoes training led by a clinical pharmacist to offer service and education to their patients. The company said its mission is “to provide patients with a variety of premium and practical medical cannabis products at affordable prices.”

“Our business is built around purpose. We understand and take very seriously our responsibility to the communities we serve,” Firelands Scientific’s CEO Jeff McCourt said in a press release. “That includes our patients but also the broader communities we live and work within.”

The Landing Dispensary converted a former industrial warehouse into a space that highlights the value of plant-based, alternative medicine and urban revival.

The Landing Dispensary will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

