AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are searching for a driver who allegedly passed out behind the wheel and then drove off, dragging a medic trying to help him.

According to an Akron police Facebook post, it happened Dec. 21. The suspect was found in a 2011 dark blue/black Mercedes E350 sedan in an intersection. When a medic responded and tried to place the suspect’s car in park, the suspect drove off with the medic still in the door, dragging him.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s vehicle to call Akron Det. J. Smith at 330-375-2490; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

Callers can remain anonymous.