LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Ca. (KTLA) — Nearly a dozen people were stuck on a theme park ride at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday afternoon after the ride encountered a mechanical issue.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the theme park in Universal City around 3:45 p.m. after 11 people became stuck on the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park.

First responders were able to slowly get riders off the theme park ride, which takes riders along an indoor track that Universal says features “sudden tilting, turning and jarring action,” and “abrupt multi-directional motion that turns you on your back.”

According to the Associated Press, the park experienced a “brief power dip.”

Firefighters also had to rescue riders from the park’s Transformers ride.

According to the Los Angeles Times, some riders were stuck for more than 2 hours.