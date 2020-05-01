‘Means love and life’: Vanessa Bryant asks people to wear red to commemorate Gigi’s 14th birthday

(WJW) — Vanessa Bryant posted sweet tributes to remember her daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her 14th birthday Friday.

On Instagram, Vanessa wrote: “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️”

She also told a story about how Gigi loved to wear a red bow in her school photos, asking people to wear red to help commemorate her birthday.

“Red means love and life,” she said in her post. “Please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

Gigi, her father— NBA legend and longtime Laker Kobe Bryant — and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California last Sunday. The chopper was reportedly heading to a sports academy in Thousands Oaks, California, for Gigi’s basketball game.

Kobe, 41, was a five-time NBA champion and 18-time NBA All-Star, and in 2018 won an Academy Award for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” He left behind his wife, Vanessa, and their three daughters.

