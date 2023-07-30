CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s strong ties to football were just made even stronger as the National High School Football Hall of Fame (NHSFHOF) welcomed its inaugural class of 23 legends on Sunday.

Archie Griffin, Chris Spielman, Paul Brown and Jim Brown are just some of the names on the list with Ohio ties, but few received an ovation as loud as Glenville High School Head Coach Ted Ginn Sr.

The legendary coach has compiled a 240-60 record since taking over as the Tarblooders head coach in 1997. He won his first state championship last year and has positively impacted the lives of countless young men in the process.

Archie Griffin. WJW photo

Ted Ginn Sr. WJW photo

Bernie Kosar. WJW photo

“It means everything man,” Ginn Sr. said. “It’s really amazing that I’m going into the first class of High School Hall of famers. But the most important thing is that I’m going with people that I can’t even imagine me being with: Paul Brown and Jim Brown, people like that. So that’s amazing and a great honor.”

Another big name joining the NHSFHOF is Browns legendary quarterback and FOX 8 contributor Bernie Kosar, who played his high school ball at Boardman High School, graduating in 1982 before going on to star at the University of Miami, winning a National Championship in 1983.

“I’m really energized today by being here today with you guys, and seeing the genuine spirit, the genuine love for us as players and love for our families,” Kosar said. “Our love for our community and the foundation that High School Football and our families taught us in our local communities. High School Football on Friday nights, I have a friend that says: ‘Everything that’s good about our country and society you can see in the local community on Friday night football.’”

The NHSFHOF is being housed initially at Canton McKinley High School but there are plans to develop a $10-20 million facility featuring state-of-the-art fan experiences.

Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning, Eli Manning, Don Nehlen, Greg Cameron, Greg Kampe, Horace Sheffield, Jerry Ball, Kevin Mack, Lomas Brown, Marcus Dupree, Marion Motley, Mike Doss, Ray Freeman, John Crowell and Thom McDaniels complete the 2023 class.

“You picked me? Out of all the great coaches and athletes that came before me,” Ginn Sr. said. “To be going in the first class, that’s only God that would do that.”