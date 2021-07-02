Meaning behind Bill Cosby shirt revealed

PHILADELPHIA (WJW/AP) — After being released to his home in the Philadelphia suburbs on June 30 from an overturned conviction, controversy once again surrounds Bill Cosby.

Cosby was seen sporting a Central High School class of 1997 shirt for a Wednesday press conference in front of his home after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out his sexual assault conviction and released him from prison.

TMZ reports the class president of ’97’s Central High, Dan Taraborrelli, was upset to see Cosby wearing the shirt, which lists the names of the students in that graduating class on the back.

Bill Cosby gestures as he approaches members of the media gathered outside his home in Elkins Park, Pa., following his release from prison Wednesday, June 30, 2021, after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sex assault conviction. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



“The class was not happy to see Cosby wearing their shirt and they don’t want him wearing it again,” TMZ says Taraborrelli told them.

He told TMZ he believes he may have given Cosby the shirt in 1997, when the comedian, who briefly attended the school, spoke at an awards assembly there.

Taraborrelli told TMZ only about 150 of these class shirts were made, and he doesn’t remember Cosby wearing it in the past. He’s puzzled why Cosby put it on for the press conference.

Cosby, 83, was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and his conviction was seen as a turning point in the movement to hold powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct.

His conviction was thrown out on June 30 after serving more than three years when he was found guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion.

The split court found that Cosby was unfairly prosecuted because the previous district attorney had promised him that he wouldn’t be charged over Constand’s accusations.

Cosby then relied on that promise when he agreed to testify without invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a lawsuit.

Cosby was charged by another prosecutor who claimed he wasn’t bound by that agreement.

Associated Press contributed to this story.