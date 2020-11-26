Meadows Turkey Bowl kicks off in Hinckley

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — The 31st Meadows Turkey Bowl and the nation’s largest backyard football game will happen Thursday with COVID-19 precautions.

It was started by Mike Meadows, and in the last 15 years it has turned into a fundraiser.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to St. Vincent de Paul specifically to families battling cancer.

This year’s game is dedicated to his son, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in January.

Meadows said since they began fundraising, they have raised $2.3 million.

