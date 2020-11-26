Meadows Turkey Bowl continues with tradition of annual football game on Thanksgiving

HINKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — It’s considered the biggest back yard football game in the country, but this year’s was a lot smaller than usual.

No band, no food tent and a very small number of family as spectators.

For 31 years, the Meadows Turkey Bowl has always had a big heart and for the Turkey Bowl family, this year’s game means even more.

“In January, my son was diagnosed with brain cancer. On January 14th, he had three seizures and was rushed to Cleveland Clinic. He had a baseball sized tumor on his front lobe and it really just changed the trajectory of our lives,” Turkey Bowl Founder Mike Meadows said.

And the turkey bowlers have rallied around Pete Meadows and the entire family.

This year’s game is dedicated to Pete and everyone is wearing his numbers.

All the proceeds will continue to go to Saint Vincent de Paul and cancer families who need help.

Pete says he’s going to be fine, but this game is about helping others who need it more.

“To get into the game, the players have to raise 2,000 dollars and to give you some perspective, the average player last year raised 6,700 dollars.” Meadows said.

Although they won’t have the exact total for a day or so, since it began more than 30 years ago, the Meadows Turkey Bowls has raised close to 2.4 million dollars for charity.

