(WJW) – McDonald’s is bringing back a classic.

McNugget Buddy collectibles will be available starting Dec. 11 in its new celebrity-meal, the “Kerwin Frost Box.”

It’s like a Happy Meal for larger appetites. It includes the choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets® or a Big Mac®, World Famous Fries®, a soft drink and a McNugget Buddy collectible.

If you don’t remember the McNugget Buddy collectibles, that’s because they haven’t been around for 25 years, McDonald’s says.

They were first launched in the Happy Meal in 1988.

Kerwin Frost is a DJ, comedian and talk show host.

The McNugget buddies and the Happy Meal box pay tribute to Frost’s roots in Harlem.

According to McDonald’s, each box will come with one of the new McNugget Buddy collectibles, including Frost, Don Bernice, Uptown Moe, Waffutu, BRRRRick or Darla. Each character is inspired by Frost’s childhood.