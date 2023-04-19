(WJW) – McDonald’s is finally giving fans what they’ve been asking for: an extra side of Big Mac sauce.

For a limited time starting April 27, participating restaurants across the U.S. will offer Big Mac sauce dip cups, available exclusively through the McDonald’s App.

The dipping cups feature retro blue and silver packaging inspired by the original Big Mac sandwich wraps.

The Big Mac has been an icon on McDonald’s menu since 1968.

The creamy, tangy, slightly sweet and perfectly dippable sauce will be available at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets or can be ordered a la carte to pair with any McDonald’s menu item.