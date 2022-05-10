CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a great way to say, “thank you” – free food.

In honor of National Nurses Week, Northeast Ohio McDonald’s say they are giving free “thank you” meals to all nurses on Thursday, May 12.

“The company is proud to recognize the medical professionals that continue to keep us safe and healthy.,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

The meals are offered at no charge, to all nurses with a valid ID, in the drive thru or as carry-out and will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks and a side only at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio.