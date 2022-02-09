McDonald’s reveals return date for Shamrock Shake — plus a ‘secret ingredient’

(WJW) — The beloved Shamrock Shake will return to McDonald’s restaurants later this month.

The chain tweeted Wednesday that the shake will be available at participating restaurants starting Feb. 21. The limited-edition shake is only available once a year to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day season.

The Shamrock Shake is vanilla soft serve ice cream with a minty flavor and finished with a whipped topping.

McDonald’s will also offer the fan-favorite Oreo Shamrock McFlurry starting Feb. 21, according to a press release from McDonald’s. The McFlurry is also vanilla soft serve with mint flavor, plus Oreo cookie pieces.

As an added bonus, the chain is sharing the “secret ingredient” that makes the green color so iconic: the hex code for the Shamrock Shake color: #cbf2ac.

And that code could win fans something starting later this month.

“Starting Feb. 21, our Shamrock green hex code just might unlock another tasty secret. That is, if you know where to look. Be one of the first to figure out the mystery and you could get a little something special from us,” according to the release.