TORONTO, Canada (WJW) – Stuffed animal and ice cream fans: A new McDonald’s Squishmallows McFLurry has been released!

Beginning this month, Canadians can now get a new Squishmallows McFlurry. The new McFlurry combines vanilla soft-serve ice cream with pink popping candy and blueberry-flavored syrup, according to Canada Newswire.

Squishmallow toys will also be available in Happy Meals for a limited time. The toys will come in a Squishmallow-themed box that includes a scannable code to bring the toys to life, Canada Newswire reports.

Jazwares announced the collaboration between Squishmallows and Happy Meals will also soon be coming to the U.S. as well, featuring 24 exclusive Squishmallows.

“Happy Meals have featured so many iconic brands throughout the years, and this is a tremendous milestone for Squishmallows as we join forces with McDonald’s, one of the world’s most trusted and recognized brands,” Jazwares’ Gerhard Runken said.

Each participating McDonald’s will offer 10-12 unique versions of the plushes, which will be placed inside a Squishmallow-themed Happy Meal box, according to Jazwares.

It’s unclear at this time exactly when the Squishmallow-themed Happy Meals will roll out in the U.S.

Squishmallows were first launched by Kelly Toys in 2017 and have grown in popularity over the years. The super soft stuffed animals come in a variety of colors and sizes.