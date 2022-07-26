(WJW) – McDonald’s says it has the perfect companion to its world-famous french fries. It is offering a frozen Sprite Lymonade.

It’s like a Sprite slushy with a splash of lemonade flavor.

McDonald’s is offering four other frozen drinks. They include:

Frozen Coca-Cola®

Frozen Fanta Blue Raspberry

Minute Maid Strawberry Watermelon Slushie

Minute Maid Tropical Mango

McDonald’s says 10 cents of every frozen beverage sold through Labor Day will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio (RMHC NEO). RMHC NEO’s mission gives parents who are far from home the opportunity to stay close to their hospitalized child without hotel and food costs.