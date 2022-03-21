(WJW) – McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite sauce this month.

Starting on March 31, Szechuan Sauce will be available for free with any Chicken McNuggets order as a dipping sauce.

The legendary sauce will only be available on the McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s is also selling the sauce on the app.

Customers buy up to 5 packets a la carte.

The sauce has hints of soy, garlic, ginger and vinegar.

The sauce debuted in 1998 and has only been available a few times during the last 24 years.

The famous sauce will be available while supplies last.