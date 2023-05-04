(WJW) – In honor of National Nurses Week, McDonald’s is showing appreciation to the medical professionals in Northeast Ohio by offering them a free “Thank You Meal” on May 12.

Healthcare workers with a valid ID can choose from a breakfast meal featuring an Egg McMuffin or Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit, hash brown, and any size soft drink, coffee, or tea, or a meal consisting of a Double Cheeseburger or 6pc Chicken McNugget, small fry, and any size soft drink, coffee, or tea.

The offers are valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants across Northeast Ohio via drive-thru or carry-out.