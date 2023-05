Editor’s Note: The video above is about McDonald’s offering free meals to healthcare workers.

(WJW) – McDonald’s is offering a free McChicken for one day only.

The offer is available on May 10 through the McDonald’s mobile app and can be redeemed in-store or via mobile order.

The promotion is limited to one McChicken per person and is available at participating locations with no minimum purchase required.

Click here to download the app.