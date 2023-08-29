***Video above: Why a local district is moving to a 4-day school week.***

(WJW) – School is officially back in session and McDonald’s is showing some appreciation for Northeast Ohio teachers.

The fast food chain is offering a free “thank you meal” for teachers, administrators and school staff on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

They can choose one of two options:

Breakfast Meal Egg McMuffin Bacon, egg & cheese biscuit Hash brown Any size soft drink, coffee or tea

Rest of Day Meal Double cheeseburger 6 pc. McNuggets Small fry Any size soft drink, coffee or tea



Educators who show their valid work ID at a local McDonald’s restaurant will get the free meal.

Other fast food chains have also been giving back to teachers to kick off the new school year. Earlier this month Chipotle announced it was giving away free school supplies to hundreds of nominated teachers.