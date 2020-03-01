McDonald’s offering free breakfast sandwiches for National Egg McMuffin Day

FAIRFIELD, CA – JULY 23: A McDonald’s Egg McMuffin is displayed at a McDonald’s restaurant on July 23, 2015 in Fairfield, California. McDonald’s has been testing all-day breakfast menus at select locations in the U.S. and could offer it at all locations as early as October. (Photo illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) // CNN Photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — McDonald’s is holding its first National Egg McMuffin Day on Monday and wants you to join in the celebration.

The chain will be giving out free Egg McMuffins at participation locations across the nation.

The offer is only valid on Monday, March 2 from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. local time.

To get the free sandwich, customers must order it through McDonald’s app.

National Egg McMuffin day comes as the sandwich turns 50 years old.

The iconic Egg McMuffin was first created in early 1971 in a Santa Barbara, California McDonald’s restaurant and has since become one of the chain’s most popular breakfast items.

