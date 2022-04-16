LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8.

James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road in Sheffield Village, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kimbrough III is a suspect in at least two other recent shootings in the Lorain area, the U.S. Marshals said.

His court date is set for April 18 at 1 p.m.