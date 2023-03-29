A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – McDonald’s is looking to hire more than 1,000 workers in the Greater Cleveland Area ahead of summer.

The restaurant chain says new hires will be offered on-the-job training, benefits and flexible hours. Employees will also receive food discounts at participating McDonald’s across the U.S.

According to the website, the starting wage for crew members in Cleveland is $13 an hour.

The chain’s “Archways to Opportunity” program also helps employees earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and career guidance from advisors.

“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in being a part of the communities we serve, and we are grateful to be able to offer our employees benefits like tuition assistance, flexible scheduling and free meals,” said Jeff Monica, president of Northeast Ohio McDonald’s owner/operator co-op.

Anyone looking to apply can do so online. You can also start an application by texting “Apply” to 38000.