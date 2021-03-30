McDonald’s looking to hire 5,000 new employees in Ohio next month

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. McDonald’s has agreed to a $26 million settlement of a long-running class-action lawsuit over wages and work conditions at corporate-run locations in California. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — McDonald’s plans to hire a slew of new employees in Ohio next month, the fast food franchise announced today.

A total of 5,000 jobs are opening to potential workers starting in April, including 1,200 available in the Cleveland area.

“As small business owners and dedicated members of our communities, we are proud to provide a wide range of jobs with great potential for growth,” Dave Stiles, a Cleveland McDonald’s owner/operator, said in a statement.

Those interested in applying can head here.