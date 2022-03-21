CLEVELAND (WJW) — McDonald’s plans to hire a slew of new employees in Ohio for the summer months, the fast food franchise recently announced

A total of 7,300 jobs are opening to potential workers across the region, including 1,200 available in the Cleveland area.

“From advancement opportunities with a side of serving the community to flexible scheduling with a side of extra money for school, restaurant employees have access to a host of benefits to suit their needs,” the company said in a press release.

Those interested in applying can head here or text ‘apply’ to 38000 to receive an application.