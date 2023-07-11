(WJW) – McDonald’s is heating up the fast-food scene this summer with a sizzling new addition to their menu – the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC.

The creation puts a flavorful twist on the classic Quarter Pounder.

Prepared with a 100% fresh beef patty made to order, the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC offers customers two options to choose from.

The first variation features two slices of melty American cheese, three half strips of thick-cut Applewood Smoked bacon, and pickled jalapeño slices. It is then topped with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, all nestled within a perfectly toasted sesame seed bun.

For those seeking an extra dose of deliciousness, McDonald’s is also offering the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC. This version boasts an additional Quarter Pounder patty.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC and Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC are available now for a limited time.